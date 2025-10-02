“It had to be him” – This was the most common reaction among Juventus supporters after watching Renato Veiga score against them on Wednesday evening.

The Bianconeri were minutes away from earning their first victory in the Champions League this season, after pulling off a sensational second-half comeback against Villarreal, led by Federico Gatti and Francisco Conceicao.

Nevertheless, the Italians allowed the win to slip through their fingers as they failed to defend another set-piece.

Renato Veiga snatches a point for Villarreal

In the 90th minute, Veiga rose above his markers to net the all-important equaliser for the Yellow Submarines, thus setting El Madrigal ablaze. Although his header was too central, the power took it past Mattia Perin.

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Needless to say, many Juventus supporters had ominously foreshadowed this scenario, as former players often return to haunt the Old Lady.

While Veiga expectedly led the wild Villarreal celebrations, he still felt he had to explain himself to Juventus fans.

Veiga remains fond of Juventus

The Portuguese defender insists that the Bianconeri remain in his heart, and that he didn’t mean to disrespect his former teammates and their supporters.

“I spoke to almost everyone after the match. I love them all, and they told me the same,” said the 22-year-old in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“Juventus is a team with great players, but above all, great men. They will always have a special place in my heart.

” I scored and celebrated because that’s who I am; I live the game intensely. I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone. I had a short but very wonderful time at Juve.”

Veiga signed for Juventus last January on loan from Chelsea as a replacement for the then-injured Gleison Bremer. He immediately cemented himself as a regular starter for Thiago Motta, and later Igor Tudor.

However, the Serie A giants couldn’t afford to buy him from the Blues, so he ended up sealing a move to Villarreal in the summer.