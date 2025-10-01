Renato Veiga made a strong impression during his brief spell with Juventus last season, joining the club on loan from Chelsea in the second half of the campaign. Under the guidance of Igor Tudor, he quickly became a valuable member of the squad, and there was an expectation among many observers that he would remain in Turin beyond the summer.

However, circumstances unfolded differently. Despite his solid contributions, Veiga was not included in Juventus’ squad for the Club World Cup, while Chelsea also chose to leave him out of their group for the same competition. With key defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal recovering from long-term injuries and returning to full fitness, Juventus decided against pursuing another move for the Portuguese defender.

From Turin to Villarreal

Veiga’s future was ultimately settled when he completed a permanent move to Villarreal during the summer transfer window. This transfer provided him with the chance to continue his development at a club renowned for nurturing defensive talent. The switch also set up a quick reunion with his former side, as Villarreal prepare to face Juventus in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Veiga was asked whether he felt disappointed not to return to the Bianconeri. As quoted by Football Italia, he responded, “No, there were many factors. I’m happy to be here, in a club with great history, and I’m happy with what Juventus gave me.

“I know all of them [Juventus players] well, but we want to do things well. I’m focused on my team; we want to play a great game.”

Professional Approach

His comments underline both his gratitude for his time in Turin and his determination to succeed in Spain. Rather than dwelling on what might have been, Veiga has made it clear that his priority is to contribute to Villarreal’s campaign and help them compete on Europe’s biggest stage.

For Juventus, the decision not to pursue him further was a pragmatic one, given the depth in defence following the return of Bremer and Cabal. For Veiga, the move to Villarreal offers continuity, responsibility, and another opportunity to showcase his abilities at the highest level.