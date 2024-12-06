Thiago Motta will face Bologna this weekend for the first time since leaving the club to take charge of Juventus. The match marks a significant moment for the Juventus manager, who spent two successful seasons with Bologna, culminating in an extraordinary achievement of guiding the team to Champions League qualification last season.

During his tenure at Bologna, Motta earned acclaim for instilling an exciting and effective style of play. His efforts not only elevated the team’s status in Serie A but also made them one of the most watchable sides in the league. It was no surprise, then, when Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, identified Motta as the ideal candidate to lead the Bianconeri into a new era. Since taking the reins in Turin, Motta has been working diligently to implement his tactical philosophy, though Juventus is still in the process of adapting fully to his vision.

Bologna, now under Vincenzo Italiano, has also been adjusting to a new identity. Italiano, who previously excelled at Fiorentina by leading them to consecutive Europa Conference League finals, has continued to build on Bologna’s foundation while introducing his own style. With his tactical acumen, Italiano will be aiming to exploit Juventus’ inconsistencies and cause an upset in what promises to be an emotionally charged encounter.

Ahead of the game, Bologna legend Renato Villa reflected on Motta’s decision to join Juventus, understanding why the ambitious coach made the leap. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Villa remarked:

“Thiago is ambitious, so he would never have said no. This is part of a coach’s life. I understand Bologna fans who criticize him, as he already knew in January what his destiny would be. Greater clarity was needed from him and the club. In any case, it will be tough for Motta at Juve, with the character he has.”

For Motta, taking the Juventus job was an opportunity too significant to pass up. As the most storied club in Italian football and a European powerhouse, Juventus represents a dream job for any manager.