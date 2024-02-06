Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri finds himself at a crossroads and will have a crucial decision to make regarding his future at the club.

The 56-year-old returned to the club for a second spell in the summer of 2021 but has yet to lift a trophy.

After suffering great hardships in the last two campaigns, the Livorno native is finding more joy this season, but his side’s title hopes were dealt with a major blow following Sunday’s defeat at the hands of Inter.

While the manager still has a contract valid until June 2025, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) believes that he doesn’t intend to run on an expiring deal next season.

Therefore, Allegri will either opt to renew his contract and push back the deadline by another year or two, or simply terminate his collaboration with Juventus at the end of the current campaign.

As the Turin-based newspaper tells it, the management has given the tactician the choice, leaving him to act as the master of his own destiny.

The source also explains that a possible move to the Saudi Pro League remains in the background.

Allegri had already been approached by a rich Saudi club last summer, offering him an extremely lucrative payday. However, Max turned down the offer, feeling that he still had some unfinished business at Continassa.

So it remains to be seen whether the Italian manager will still opt for the same choice by June or decide to embark on a new experience.