Despite his undeniable improvement this season, the future of Weston McKennie at Juventus remains shrouded in mystery.

The American joined the club in 2020 after catching the eye of former sporting director Fabio Paratici while watching Bundesliga action during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after failing to carve himself a starting berth at Juve, he signed for Leeds United on loan in January 2023, a move that was supposed to spell the end of his time in Turin.

Yet, the Whites’ relegation to the English Championship sent him back to Italy last summer, which proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Old Lady.

The 25-year-old has surprisingly established himself as a protagonist in the middle of the park, delivering consistent and generous displays.

However, his contractual situation remains a matter of concern for the club.

The Texan’s deal with Juventus will expire in 2025, so even his availability for the Club World Cup remains unclear.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus would be willing to sacrifice McKennie for the right price.

With only one year left in his contract, an offer between 15 and 20 million euros could be sufficient to praise him away from Continassa.

This season, the former Schalke man has made 29 appearances across all competitions. While he has yet to open his goalscoring account, the American has provided his teammates with nine assists.