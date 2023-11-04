Federico Chiesa’s Juventus contract is set to expire in 2025, making this season the ideal time to commence discussions regarding an extension with the Azzurri star.

Juventus is keen on enhancing their squad with as many players as possible, but they are also determined to retain key members of their team, and Chiesa certainly falls into that category.

After making a successful return from his long-term injury, Chiesa has been delivering exceptional performances in the league this season.

Juventus is eager to secure a new long-term contract with him, and Chiesa is willing to extend his stay at the club.

However, the Bianconeri are encountering difficulties in reaching an agreement. A report in Il Bianconero reveals that a new deal for the attacker is proving to be the most challenging negotiation for the club.

Juventus had hoped to strike an agreement that would involve a reduction in his salary while extending his contract. Nonetheless, Chiesa is seeking an improved deal that surpasses his current earnings, and the club is currently unable to meet his proposed terms.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a world-class player and we cannot get him on a new deal for a lower salary because several teams will offer him up to double what he makes now to join them.

Perhaps if we secure a return to the Champions League, we will offer better contracts to our players.