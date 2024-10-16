Juventus is reportedly pursuing a January move for Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, as they seek to strengthen their attacking options for the second half of the season. The Bianconeri have been operating with limited depth up front, relying heavily on Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line after selling Moise Kean during the summer transfer window.

Arkadiusz Milik was expected to be the primary backup to Vlahovic, providing an alternative option in attack. However, his recovery from an injury has faced complications, and the Polish striker may not return to full fitness until the new year. With uncertainty surrounding Milik’s availability, Juventus is eager to bring in another forward to support their push for the Scudetto and ensure they have sufficient firepower.

Arnaud Kalimuendo has emerged as the top target for the Bianconeri. The 21-year-old French forward has shown promise in Ligue 1 with Rennes, where his performances have attracted attention from several clubs. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Rennes is reluctant to part ways with their young striker midway through the season and has set an asking price of around €25 million to consider a transfer.

While Kalimuendo would likely be interested in joining a top club like Juventus, the Bianconeri will need to meet Rennes’ valuation to secure his services. The Frenchman could provide valuable depth in attack and serve as a reliable backup to Vlahovic, offering pace, technical ability, and a proven eye for goal in France’s top flight.

However, Juventus must approach the situation cautiously. The January transfer window is known for inflated prices and limited availability of quality players, making it a challenging market for major signings. Nonetheless, if Milik’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, the need for reinforcements becomes more urgent, and Kalimuendo could be the solution to bolster their offensive options for the remainder of the campaign.