‘Repeatedly said no to Arsenal’ – Juventus appears only option for Sassuolo

Former Genoa chief Giorgio Perinetti has insisted that Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has said no to a move to Arsenal a number of times, with a move to Juventus his priority.

The Old Lady have been linked with a move for the 23 year-old in recent months, but the Gunners emerged as a potential destination after their offer was confirmed by the Neroverdi.

Locatelli became a hot topic of discussion after some thoroughly impressive displays at the European Championships this summer, although those who have been following him this term will not have been shocked by anything that they saw, with the midfielder already having done enough to attract the attention of some top sides, including both Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City previously according to TMW, but recent reports seem to make it appear as a two-horse race, with one potential suitor way ahead of the other.

The player is believed to have made his intentions clear, which has left the North London club well out of the running, although should the Old Lady fail to come to an agreement with Sassuolo, that could change however.

Perinetti insists that Locatelli has already turned down the move to Arsenal, with his intention to move to Juventus made clear.

Perinetti told Sky Sport 24(via TuttoJuve): “Locatelli has repeatedly said no to Arsenal because he wants to go to Juve. And Juve itself knows that he prefers the Bianconeri.

“It would be great if a player like him stayed in Italy. At Juventus he would improve the midfield department which has been in great difficulty for years. A few years ago I tried to bring him to Genoa, but I was unable to complete the operation.”

Is there any doubts that an agreement between the two sides will not be met?

Patrick