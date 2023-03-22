Since arriving to Turin in 2015, Daniele Rugani never truly cemented himself as a regular starter at Juventus.

This season, the 28-year-old Italian has fallen even further in the pecking order following the arrival of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti, as well as the conversion of Danilo and Alex Sandro to deeper roles. He has only made seven appearances in all competitions.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management would like to replace Rugani with a younger defender in the summer.

For the Old Lady, the ultimate dream remains Giorgio Scalvini. The 19-year-old has already carved himself a regular starting spot in Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta despite his tender age.

Nonetheless, the source warns the Bianconeri of the youngster’s hefty transfer fee, in addition to the stern competition for his signature.

Therefore, Juventus have identified an alternative to Scalvini in the form of Igor Julio. The 25-year-old has been slowly but surely developing his game since joining Fiorentina in 2020.

The Brazilian’s contract with the Viola expires in 2024, so he would be a more affordable option for the Old Lady.

Moreover, the former Spal man is left-footed, a profile that the club has been missing since the departure of Giorgio Chiellini last summer.