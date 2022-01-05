Report – Aaron Ramsey rejects another Premier League club

Aaron Ramsey has rejected a move to another Premier League club this month, according to a report.

The midfielder is struggling for game time at Juventus and the Bianconeri remains keen to offload him.

This month offers both parties the chance to secure the Welshman a move to another club where he would be relevant.

Newcastle United has a widely reported interest in a move for him, but the Magpies are not the only club.

Sky Sports’ Gianluca Di Marzio claims the former Arsenal midfielder is a subject of interest from Burnley.

However, he has rejected the approach from the Clarets.

The report claims he wants to return to the Premier League, but he would only do that by joining a more ambitious club.

Juve FC Says

You cannot blame Ramsey for rejecting a move to Burnley, only a few players would leave a top club for one that is struggling.

The midfielder has failed to become the player Juve expected him to be when he first joined the club, however, he still has a contract in Turin and should leave for a club he feels has what it takes to sign him.

The description doesn’t fit Burnley and we have to wait and see if a better club that would excite him comes up with an offer.