Report – AC Milan contacts Juventus attacking target

AC Milan has become the latest club to show interest in Juventus target Memphis Depay, according to CalcioMercato

The Dutchman has long been on the radar of the Bianconeri and he could have joined them as a free agent at the end of last season.

However, he moved to Barcelona instead. After a fine first half of the season, he has struggled at Camp Nou in the new year.

He could now depart from the Spanish side at the end of this campaign and Juventus still wants to sign him.

The Bianconeri have added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the last transfer window, but more attackers could join the group.

At the end of this campaign, Alvaro Morata could depart, and he would need to be replaced.

If that happens, Depay is one of the finest replacements we can sign.

Juve FC Says

Depay shone at PSV but struggled at Manchester United. At Lyon, he got his mojo back, but he is now struggling at a big club again.

This is a worrying trend that suggests he is not meant to be at a top club and should serve as a warning to Juve.

The Dutchman is a talented player, but he doesn’t seem to have it takes to make an impact when he plays at an elite team.