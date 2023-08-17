AC Milan’s pursuit of Moise Kean is serious, highlighted by their submission of an official bid to secure the services of the Juventus striker.

The Milan-based team is eager to enhance their squad by enlisting the services of the attacking player, as they search for a suitable addition to their striker contingent.

In their pursuit to augment their squad, Juventus has been actively exploring options to recruit a new striker. Initially, their focus had been on selling Dusan Vlahovic, but circumstances have led them to consider the potential sale of Kean as well.

AC Milan’s interest in the Italian international is evident as they endeavour to integrate him into their squad during this transfer window.

A report from Tuttojuve has unveiled that AC Milan proposed a loan deal of €5 million for the season, which included an option that could transform into an obligation for a permanent transfer. Regrettably for AC Milan, Juventus declined this offer, as the Bianconeri remain committed to considering only permanent transfer offers for the player.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not met expectations as much as we would like since he moved to the Allianz Stadium and it makes sense to sell him.

However, more important than selling him is doing it for the right price and we need to achieve this; otherwise, he stays and continues to work hard and develop with us.

It makes no sense to send him out on loan when the fee will not help us to sign Romelu Lukaku.