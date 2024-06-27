AC Milan is intensifying their efforts to acquire Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this summer as he enters the final three days of his contract in Turin.

Rabiot has been a key player for Juve over the last two seasons, and the Bianconeri have identified him as a crucial performer they want to retain.

He knows what they think of him, and they have offered him a new deal to extend his stay in Turin.

However, Rabiot has been focused on Euro 2024 and has been reluctant to sign fresh terms at the Allianz Stadium for months.

He has also not informed the Old Lady that he wants to leave, keeping the Bianconeri waiting to know whether he will accept their contract offer.

Juve has offered him a two-year deal with an option for another year, worth 7.5 million euros per season.

As he delays signing, AC Milan has been encouraged to submit an offer, and they recently met with his entourage. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have matched Juve’s offer.

Theirs is slightly better because they have offered him a straight three-year deal at the same salary to join them as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has held us back for several months, and now is a good time for us to withdraw our offer and allow him to leave.