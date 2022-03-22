Report – AC Milan tipped to win the race for Dybala

Paulo Dybala could remain in Serie A when he eventually leaves Juventus in the summer.

The Argentinian discussed a new deal with the club yesterday and reports claim he is now leaving because both parties couldn’t agree.

The attacker has been injury-prone for some time now and it seems the club has been preparing to offload him if he would not accept their contract offer.

He is now being tipped to leave the club for another one and he might remain in Italy.

Although the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked with a move for him in the past, it seems he would prefer to stay in Serie A.

Calciomercato claims Inter Milan and AC Milan are the most serious suitors he has.

However, because of the rivalry between Juventus and Inter, he will not want to join the Nerazzurri.

This has placed Milan as the leading candidate to sign him.

The Rossoneri have lost some key players in recent transfer windows and this will help them appease their fans.

Juve FC Says

It is hard to take the fact that Dybala will leave the club by the end of this season.

What is even harder is seeing him in the colours of a rival club from next season.

Milan has been revived in this campaign, and they could realistically win the league title.

If that happens, he would help them try to keep it from next season, while we try to win the competition again.