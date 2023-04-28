Report – AC Milan will battle Juventus for La Liga attacker

Juventus wants to improve their squad with Barcelona man Ferran Torres at the end of this season.

The Spaniard is struggling to stay relevant at Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez has more than enough attacking talents at his disposal.

This means he hardly selects some of the players in his squad and could open the door for Torres to leave when this term ends.

Juve had been hopeful they would be the club that would take him to Serie A, but Tuttojuve reveals he is also on the radar of AC Milan at the moment.

The Milan side has been signing some exciting players in the last few transfer windows and believes he is one of the best men they can add to their squad.

They will compete with Juve to bring him to the Italian top flight as soon as Barca agrees that he can change homes.

Juve FC Says

Torres is still young, but he is very experienced, having already played for Manchester City back in England under Pep Guardiola.

This means he can do well outside Spain and in European competitions.

That should be more than enough reasons for us to add him to our group, but Milan is a serious suitor and their interest should worry us.