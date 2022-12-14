Report – Adrien Rabiot could miss World Cup semi-final

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could miss France’s World Cup semi-final game against Morocco tonight after being absent from team training yesterday.

Rabiot has been a key player for Les Bleus as they seek to retain the World Cup crown they won in 2018, without the midfielder.

He has been ever-present in their team in the competition so far as they march towards consecutive finals and they will want him in the critical semi-final game.

A report via Football Italia reveals he missed training with the other players, as he and Dayot Upamecano spent time at the gym instead.

It claims it might not be much of a deal and it could be that they just have the flu or a minor illness.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in top form this year and he will be key if France retains the WC crown in Qatar, so they will need him to be in top shape for their remaining games.

If he recovers on time for the game against the Moroccans, he should be in the starting lineup.

However, if he is not fully fit, we do not expect his national team coach to risk adding him to the team for the fixture.