While the team’s performances are on the decline, Adrien Rabiot’s improved outings has been one of the few positives at Juventus amidst the disastrous campaign.

The Frenchman missed some of the early action due to an injury, but has been a vital member in Max Allegri’s midfield since his return.

But while the 27-year-old is finally beginning to show glimpses of his true potential, he might already be on the way out of Turin.

The Paris Saint Germain youth product is currently running on an expiring contract, and as we all know, reaching an agreement over a renewal with his mother and agent Veronique won’t be an easy task.

Thus, the France international could explore the free market for the second time in his career, and a host of clubs have took note of the situation.

According to English tabloids via Calciomercato, Manchester United, Newcastle United and PSG are all interested in Rabiot.

The Red Devils were already close to the player’s signature last summer. However, they failed to reached an agreement over personal terms with his agent.

For their part, the Magpies are trying to attract as many top players as possible under the leadership of their mega-rich Saudi owners.

As for the French champions, they’re apparently willing to make amends with Rabiot and his mother, despite their fallout prior to his departure in 2019.