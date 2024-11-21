The future of Nicolo Fagioli at Juventus is no longer as assured as it was a few months back, and the latest rumor claims his agents are looking to find him a home in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is a youth product of the Bianconeri who has been part of the first team since the summer of 2022. The childhood Juventus supporter overcame a betting addiction that earned him an eight-month ban to reclaim his spot at both club and country last May.

But following a promising start to the current campaign, the Italian lost his starting berth in favor of Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram who are providing the balance in the middle of the park. Therefore, Fagioli’s playing time has been significantly reduced over the past few weeks, and several reports feel his future in Turin is now hanging in the balance.

In recent days, the Italy international has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, potentially as part of a swap deal that would see Milan Skriniar moving in the opposite direction.

Moreover, it has been revealed that Bologna have been keeping tabs on the midfielder for quite some time. And while the conditions weren’t there in the summer, the Emilians could reignite their interest in the player in January.

Nevertheless, a new report from IlBianconero reveals another possible destination for the young midfielder. The source claims the player’s agents are working to find him a club in the Premier League.

Fagioli is signed with CAA Stellar, an agency that boasts powerful contacts on the English shores. Their stable includes Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

The next few weeks could play be crucial on this front, as it remains to be seen if Fagioli will earn his way back to Motta’s selections or continue to struggle for relevance.