Juventus has been named one of the clubs interested in a move for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian has had a good season domestically and in Europe, which has caught the attention of the Bianconeri.

They consider him one player who can improve their team and are hopeful he will show what he can do at the World Cup.

He is one player the Bianconeri will be monitoring at the competition and Ajax has already set their asking price for him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Dutchmen want just 15m euros to release him.

That fee is small and affordable to Juve, considering how much Ajax have sold some of their players for recently.

Juve FC Says

Kudus is just 22 and has proven he can make things happen against top clubs with his Champions League performance.

However, other clubs would be interested in a move for him, so we probably need to act fast to add him to our squad.

If he does well during the World Cup, his value will increase and we must be prepared to pay more.

But he should not be the only player we watch at the competition because there might be players who are much better than him and cost less.