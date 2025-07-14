Juventus star Nico Gonzalez could wind up in Saudi Arabia, as Al-Ahli are hellbent on securing his services.

The 27-year-old only joined the Serie A giants last season on an initial loan deal from Fiorentina with an obligation to buy for circa €33 million.

However, the Argentinian didn’t fully impress in his first season in Turin. Although he managed to showcase flashes of brilliance, they were too few and far between. He made 38 appearances in all competitions, contributing with five goals and four assists.

Therefore, Juventus are open to selling Gonzalez this summer, at least if they were to receive an appropriate offer.

Juventus & Al-Ahli in talks for Nico Gonzalez

Nicolas Gonzalez (Getty Images)

According to La Stampa (via IlBianconero), the Bianconeri are currently negotiating the winger’s sale with Al-Ahli who have emerged as the player’s staunchest suitor.

The Italian newspaper claims that the two parties are working on finding an agreement worth circa €30 million. This figure would allow Juve to offload the Argentina international without registering a capital loss.

Moreover, the source claims that Olympique Marseille have also expressed interest in Gonzalez. The French club is said to be closing in on another Juventus winger in Timothy Weah, so it remains to be seen if Nico will be added to their negotiations.

Juventus adamant about signing Conceicao & Sancho

The Bianconeri are keen to offload both players (Weah and Gonzalez), as it would allow them to make room for two new acquisitions on the flanks.

The first would be Francisco Conceicao who spent the previous campaign on loan at Juventus from Porto, while the second is Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester United outcast would jump at the opportunity to join Juve, but it is necessary for the club to raise funds and create some room on the wage bill.