Report – Al-Nassr is closing in on Juventus man

Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has a big decision to make about his future as he enters the final few months of his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The Colombian has been with the Bianconeri for almost a decade and still delivered a solid performance in the last campaign, which triggered an automatic contract extension at the Allianz Stadium.

But he has been poor in this campaign and physical problems have also affected him, which is a clear sign of ageing.

Cuadrado is one man Juve would love to keep if he was doing well, but the former Chelsea man is leaving and he could leave Europe.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is struggling to find a European club that will give him a chance and now could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Cuadrado should be looking for a huge payday in his next contract and the Colombian knows he can almost only get it if he leaves Europe for a club like Al Nasr.

They have splashed the cash on top talents recently, including Ronaldo and will have no problems giving Cuadrado a big-money deal if he agrees to their offer.