Report alleges that Juventus isn’t as close to signing Ramos as we all think

Juventus have been kings of the free agency market in Europe for a long time now and they are usually the first team that top free agents are linked to.

The next summer transfer window has looked like one that will see Sergio Ramos end his stay with Real Madrid.

The Spanish defender has been struggling to agree on a new deal with the Spanish side for a long time now, and that has caused speculation about his future to continue driving in the direction of him leaving the club.

Reports have claimed that Juve and PSG are battling for the serial Champions League winner.

The Bianconeri are looking to complete the transfer of another player that won multiple Champions Leagues with Real Madrid after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

However, Marca claims that those rumours of him leaving and heading in the direction of Juventus and other teams are not true.

It claims that the defender and the club president Florentino Perez have a good relationship and they are both committed to him remaining with them for the foreseeable future.

Until a contract is signed, the player can still leave the club, this should keep Juve hopeful of still signing him.