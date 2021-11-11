Report – Allegri and Juventus already having disagreements

Max Allegri has achieved enough in his managerial career to earn the trust of the Juventus board in terms of transfers.

However, it seems he will have a problem with them over signing players seen as too old.

The returning gaffer is famous for relying on established players and he isn’t particularly a manager who trusts players being groomed at the club’s academy.

Juve has been targeting much younger players in recent transfer windows with the Bianconeri signing the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Kaio Jorge in the last two summer transfer windows.

Both players are yet to establish themselves in the team, but Allegri can still find space for veterans like Juan Cuadrado and Giorgio Chiellini.

He looks set to add another player, who is over 30, to his current squad, but the club might not agree.

Calciomercato reports Allegri is keen to sign Axel Witsel, but the Belgian’s move to Turin has become complicated because Juve is reluctant to sanction the purchase of any player who has already clocked 30.

The Bianconeri didn’t have this problem with Andrea Pirlo, who was more than happy to use the club’s youngsters.

Is this the start of problems between the club and its manager? Time will tell who will ultimately win this battle.