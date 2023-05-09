With the end of the season fast approaching, clubs are beginning to turn their attention to the upcoming summer transfer market.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus manager Max Allegri has set his sights on Getafe striker Enes Unal, asking the club to secure his services.

Although Getafe are embroiled in a relegation dogfight, the Turkish bomber is enjoying another prolific campaign in Spain.

The 25-year-old has thus far scored 14 La Liga goals in 33 appearances. Only Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema have netted more goals in the competition.

However, the source notes that the Spanish club would request 30 million euros to part ways with its striker.

Moreover, other big European clubs are also monitoring Unal, as the report explains. including Atletico Madrid.

The Turk started his career at Bursaspor, but Manchester City snapped his signature in 2015. Following a series of loan stints, the Cityzens sold him to Villarreal in in 2017, and he’s been sharpening his tools in Spain ever since.

Unal joined Getafe in 2020, while his current deal runs until 2025.

At the moment, Juventus already have three centre forwards among their ranks, so they’re unlikely to add another striker unless one between Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik leaves in the summer.

In any case, Unas remains an interesting one to watch, but it must be noted that Italian football could be more complicated for a striker compared to the free-flowing style of play adopted in La Liga.