Report – Allegri considering starting Di Maria tomorrow

Max Allegri is desperate to get wins and it could force the Bianconeri manager to make some unexpected selection changes against Monza tomorrow.

After not winning any of their last four matches in all competitions, Juve knows the game against The White and Reds is a must-win and a report claims he is now considering starting Angel di Maria.

Football Italia reports the Argentinian, who has just returned from injury, trained very well yesterday and he now looks fit to start a game since his last injury layoff.

The report claims Allegri and his coaches are seriously considering adding him to their starting XI for the game as they prepare to win before the international break.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has become one of our most important players and the attacker makes the team better when he plays.

In the few games he has featured, we have performed well in attack and he might be the key to saving the manager’s job.

However, it doesn’t make much sense for him to play when he is injured and we need to only field fit players.

If he aggravates his current problem, he might have to sit on the sidelines for another an even longer period.