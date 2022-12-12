Report: Allegri considering tactical switch to accommodate Pogba and Chiesa

On the back of a six-match winning streak where the club managed to preserve a clean sheet on every occasion, one would expect Juventus manager Max Allegri to maintain his winning card for as long as it’s paying dividends.

However, with some of his most important players back to the fold, the coach is reportedly feeling the temptation to change skin in order to accommodate his returning stars.

Of course we’re talking about Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and even Angel Di Maria to a lesser extent.

The Italian made a few short cameos before the break but will be looking to play a more prominent role by January, while the Frenchman is yet to feature in an official match since his return to Turin last summer.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Allegri could switch from the current 3-5-2 formation to a more adventurous 3-4-1-2 lineup.

This would allow Di Maria to operate in the hole right behind Chiesa and another striker (one between Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean and Arek Milik).

Meanwhile, Pogba will operate in the double pivot alongside another central midfielder, while the rest of the formation remains intact.

Juve FC say

While this surely sounds like a fun formation to watch, Allegri tends to play with three midfielders, and dropping one of them in favor of another attacker could jeopardize the whole balance of the team.

Perhaps the manager will eventually test this attacking formation, but in the meantime, we don’t expect him to drop the winning recipe.