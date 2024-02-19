Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri could reportedly adopt a new tactical setup in the coming fixtures.

The Bianconeri have suffered a sudden slump following an encouraging start to the season. They currently ride a four-match winless streak which ended their hopes of usurping Inter in the Serie A standings.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the manager is now considering a tactical change.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the 56-year-old has been working on a new formation that includes the attacking trident of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz.

Since these three stars can’t all fit in the current 3-5-2 system, Allegri would have to ditch it in favor of a more attacking approach.

The Juventus boss has already teased it in the last two matches, albeit for brief spells in the second half.

Nevertheless, the club’s recent disappointing results could accelerate the tactical change. This could prompt the birth of a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Moreover, the source notes an alternative solution in the shape of a 4-2-3-1 module, similar to the one deployed during the second half against Hellas Verona.

Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso acted as advanced wingers, while Yildiz operated as an attacking midfielder, before being replaced by January signing Carlos Alcaraz.

This system also saw Weston McKennie acting as a right-back, while Alex Sandro seems to be the only natural option for the left-back spot (since Cambiaso is playing as a right-winger), at least until Mattia De Sciglio regains his full fitness.