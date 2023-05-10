While he surely isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, Juventus manager Max Allegri still has the backing of the administration.

The 55-year-old made his return to the club in 2021, and still has another two years in his lucrative contract.

So despite the imminent appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as the new sporting director, Max should remain at the helm beyond the current campaign… unless he receives a tempting offer from another top European club.

According to Tuttosport, if Paris Saint-Germain come knocking on the door, Allegri would certainly entertain the prospect.

The French champions will most likely part ways with Christophe Galtier following a disappointing campaign based on the club’s high expectations.

So if Allegri were to join the French capital side, then Juventus would reportedly consider two potential replacements in the shape of Igor Tudor and Raffaele Palladino

Interestingly, both happen to be former Bianconeri players. The Croatian was a no-nonsense defender who donned the black and white jersey between the late 90s and early noughties, while the Italian attacker played for the club in the post-Calciopoli era.

This season, both managers are finding success. Tudor will most likely lead Olympique Marseille towards Champions League qualification, while Palladino is enjoying a spectacular campaign at Monza in what is his first managerial experience on the senior level.