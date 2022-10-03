In the summer 2019, Adrien Rabiot ended his frosty collaboration with Paris Saint Germain to join Juventus on a free transfer.

The Frenchman instantly became one of the club’s highest earners, taking advantage of his status as a free agent. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old did little to justify his hefty wages.

Yet, the midfielder remains a favorite of Max Allegri, who appreciates the player’s stamina and his physical attributes in general.

According to Calciomercato, the manager is pushing for his pupil’s contract renewal, earmarking him as a key component to his project.

Rabiot currently earns 7 million euros per season as net wages, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign.

However, his mother and agent Veronique is notorious for being a tough negotiator, and she could simply rule out the idea of a wage cut altogether.

Juve FC say

Allegri isn’t the only manager who seems to admire Rabiot’s traits. Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo also relied on his services, while Didier Deschamps still calls him up regularly for the French national team despite the plethora of talent at his disposal.

Nevertheless, being the manager’s pupil isn’t enough to justify a player’s large demands, and if Rabiot refuses to accept a significant wage reduction, the management should simply show him the door.

Furthermore, Allegri is on thin ice himself, so he should arguably be working on consolidating his own status before making costly demands.