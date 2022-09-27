Report – Allegri has just five games to save his job at Juventus

Juventus has given Max Allegri five games to save his job, according to a new report.

Fans expected the Bianconeri to sack the gaffer after they lost 1-0 to Monza before the international break.

However, he got reassurances from the club’s president, Andrea Agnelli.

He will look to ride his luck before the situation becomes unbearable, and he now has to win four of his next five games.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri must beat Maccabi Haifa in their UEFA Champions League double-header and collect at least seven points from the league games against Bologna, Milan and Torino for him to remain the team’s manager.

They expect this international break to have afforded the coaching crew the chance to re-strategise, so wins should start coming in at the weekend.

Juve FC Says

Allegri got this job because of his reputation, built during his first spell as the club’s manager.

The Bianconeri can no longer keep him because of that. He must prove he still has what it takes to deliver at the club.

If that does not happen, we must sack him and get a top coach to rescue our season.

Continuing to stay loyal to him will eventually cost us and we have already wasted one season believing success takes time.