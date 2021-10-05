Report: Allegri identifies which Everton midfielder he’d like to exchange with Ramsey

After two and a half years filled with injuries and underwhelming performances, Juventus and Aaron Ramsey should be set to part ways. If a January move proves to be difficult, then a summer departure should be on the cards.

Following the return of Max Allegri in the summer, the Welshman had been tested in an usual Regista role, but it was more due to the lack of alternatives than anything else.

The former Arsenal man has received very little playing time since the start of the campaign, as he’s obviously at the bottom of the manager’s pecking order in midfield.

In the recent weeks, some reports claimed that Everton would be willing to bring the experienced midfielder back to the Premier League, and the Bianconeri would be in favor of a player-exchange.

According to Italian journalist Fabio Santini, Allegri would be happy to exchange Ramsey for the services of Allan Loureiro. The Libero journalist mentioned the rumor during an appearance with 7Gold via Tuttojuve.

The Brazilian midfielder is a familiar figure for Serie A fans having played for Udinese between 2012 and 2015 before making a big switch to Napoli.

The 30-year-old eventually followed Carlo Ancelotti to Merseyside in 2020, and has been a regular starter for the Toffees.

It’s easy to understand why Allegri would want to add Allan to his ranks. The Brazil international is a hard-working player with a strong presence in the middle of the park.

But one would doubt Everton’s willingness to sacrifice their midfield enforcer in order to sign Ramsey.