Max Allegri wants to completely revamp his squad after their failure to win a single trophy last season.

The Bianconeri dominated the domestic competitions during his first stint as the club’s manager, and we expected him to repeat the trick when he returned to the club last summer.

However, Juve couldn’t even win the Italian Cup, and this summer has been one of change.

Several new names have moved to Turin, while Juve has sold some of their current options.

More outgoings and incomings will happen, and one name that could leave the club soon is Denis Zakaria.

The midfielder only joined the Bianconeri in January, but a report on Calciomercato says Allegri doesn’t mind selling him.

It claims the Swiss midfielder will be allowed to leave if a suitor comes up with an offer that they cannot refuse.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has not had enough chances to show what he can do at Juve, and we probably need to give him a full season before judging.

However, football is a brutal game and players must be prepared to act fast when they join a new club.

Our midfield was a major problem spot, and we added him to the group to improve it.

He didn’t make enough impact in the second half of last season, and we can understand if Allegri moves him on.