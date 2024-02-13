Juventus coach Max Allegri still reportedly holds the esteem and support of the club’s majority owner John Elkann.

The Bianconeri started the season on a positive note, emerging as Inter’s ultimate challengers for the Scudetto crown.

But after collecting a single point from their last three fixtures, their title aspirations have been comprehensively shattered.

Besides the negative results, the team’s displays have been utterly poor, especially in terms of creating chances.

As we reported last week, Juventus had given Allegri the authority to decide his own future. He can choose to put a halt to his time at Continassa at the end of the season or sign a contract renewal.

So while many are wondering if the situation has changed after a series of abysmal displays, Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice believes that the scene remains intact.

The journalist claims that Allegri still enjoys the backing of the hierarchy, particularly Exor CEO John Elkann.

The patron still sees the Livorno native as the ideal coach to achieve the club’s current objectives, which is above all qualifying for the Champions League.

As Balice notes, Juventus don’t tend to start their campaigns with a coach who’s running on an expiring contract.

Therefore, he expects Allegri to either walk away at the end of the season or sign a contract renewal (his current deal expires in June 2025).

The 56-year-old found great success during his original stint at the club between 2014 and 2019, but his second spell remains both trophyless and underwhelming.