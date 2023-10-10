Since his return to the club in 2021, Massimiliano Allegri’s job has been under great scrutiny.

While the results weren’t always atrocious, the club’s supporters have been demanding a more modern and proactive approach befitting the club’s status.

But while many believed that a third season without a trophy could spell the end of the manager’s second stint at Continassa, an emerging report suggests quite the opposite.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Allegri could leave the club at the end of this season, especially if he were to clinch a trophy.

The manager returned to the club in 2021 with a clear goal in mind, that is to bring the club back to winning ways.

The Tuscan still has a contract that runs until 2025, but putting an end to his tenure on a high note could be an enticing prospect.

During his initial spell at the club between 2014 and 2019. Allegri won the Scudetto title five times in a row, in additional to four Coppa Italia triumphs. He also guided the Bianconeri towards two Champions League finals (2015 and 2017).

However, the Livorno native is yet to taste triumph in his second spell, with the club finishing the last two campaigns trophyless.