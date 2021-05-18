Report: Allegri to Madrid, Zidane to Juventus

After initially being expected to make a sensational return towards the Juventus bench, Max Allegri’s future seems to be laying elsewhere.

The Livorno native has been without a job in the last two seasons after his departure from Turin in the summer of 2019.

Nonetheless, with the Bianconeri struggling under Andrea Pirlo’s watch, the hierarchy was expected to turn towards a familiar face, and a proven winner.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, this could end up being Juve’s former star Zinedine Zidane, who is set to leave his post as manager of Real Madrid.

At the same time, Allegri is now being tipped by the same source to be Zizou’s replacement in the Spanish capital, and already has a two-year contract with an option for a third on the table.

Whilst this solution seems to be a logical and satisfying one for all parties involved, some obstacles remain in the way.

The report mentions that the Frenchman currently earns 12 million euros per season in Madrid, and we all know how Juventus would struggle to offer him similar figures amidst the current financial difficulties.

Moreover, the 1998 World Cup winner could opt to take a sabbatical, or even wait for an opening within the French national team, in case his former teammate Didier Deschamps decides to leave his post.

In the meantime, Zidane will focus on his last match in La Liga, as his side can still clinch the title if Atletico Madrid slip up against Real Sociedad, whilst current Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo also still has two decisive matches to be played.

The Old Lady plays Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, before travelling to Bologna for the final day of the Serie A season, with Champions League qualification being the desired goal.