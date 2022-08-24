Report: Allegri to ring changes in midfield for Roma match

Following the hollow display witnessed on Monday, Max Allegri will inevitably make some changes prior to the all-important clash against Roma this Saturday.

The tactician came under heavy fire for the Bianconeri’s negative approach during the team’s latest encounter against Sampdoria. The players failed to create chances, ending the match in a disappointing stalemate.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Allegri will be ringing changes in the middle of the park, with Fabio Miretti set for a pivotal role.

The teenager’s introduction during the second half at the Marassi paid dividends, as it noticeably improved the general performance of the team.

The source expects the the 19-year-old to act a deep-lying playmaker, allowing Manuel Locatelli to feature in his more natural role as a box-to-box midfielder.

Juve FC say

If the Bianconeri end up replicating their miserable display in their next contest, the Romans will surely make them pay for it, as they possess a much more talented roster than Sampdoria. It’s sufficient to mention the likes of Tammy Abraham, Lorenzo Pellegrini and the all-too-familiar Paulo Dybala.

Therefore, Allegri has no option but to introduce players who can uplift the quality of play, and Miretti is the most obvious choice.

Nonetheless, whether the young midfielder would manage to shine in the delicate Regista role or not remains a topic debate.