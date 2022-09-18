Report: Allegri’s interview irritates Juventus locker room and could get him fined

In the last few days, Massimiliano Allegri has successfully consolidated his position as one of the most hated men on social media, with #AllegriOut hashtag growing stronger by the day.

With every fresh performance, the Juventus manager earns himself more detractors while his side further descends into the abyss.

Interestingly, the Livorno native has somehow managed to irk players and supporters alike without waiting until the club’s next fixture.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club’s locker room was left irritated by the manager’s interview on Saturday morning.

On the day that precedes the match, it’s customary for a manager to hold a pre-match press conference. However, Allegri went further by giving an interview to Corriere della Sera at a time when action is needed rather than words.

The tactician took the opportunity to explain some of the reasons behind the club’s difficulties, which also didn’t sit well with the Old Lady’s fanbase, as it was considered nothing but useless alibis.

Moreover, the source adds that the club’s hierarchy could decide to fine the manager for what apparently was an unauthorized interview.

Juve FC say

At the end of the day, everyone loves a winner. Winners can’t do wrong. But a manager who’s on a negative losing streak must be exceptionally careful with every move.

So while Allegri didn’t exactly commit a major sin on this occasion, as they say, timing is everything.