Report: Ancelotti still eager on Rabiot and will propose Real Madrid outcast in exchange

Since the start of the season, Adrien Rabiot has been a regular starter in Max Allegri’s lineups. However, this doesn’t tell the whole story, as the Italian tactician is yet to be fully convinced by the performances of the French midfielder.

The Paris Saint Germain youth product is currently being deployed in a hybrid role in the manager’s 4-4-2 formation, serving in a position between a left winger and a box-to-box midfielder.

Nonetheless, the former Milan and Cagliari boss mentioned on several occasions the immense capabilities that the player is yet to pounce on.

And yet, the 26-year-old still has his admirers, with one of them reportedly being Carlo Ancelotti, who already tried to lure the player towards Everton last season.

According to AS via ILBianconero, the veteran manager is still a fan of Rabiot, and he’d like to bring him to Real Madrid. In return, Los blancos would be willing to offer the services of Dani Ceballos.

The 25-year-old joined the capital side in 2017 from Real Betis, but spent the last two seasons on loan at Arsenal. The Spaniard eventually returned to Madrid, but is finding very little playing time.

The report mentions that this exchange could be put on the table as early as the January transfer market.