Report – Andrea Pirlo is in talks to finally return to management

Former Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo could return to a managerial seat soon as he has opened talks with a Turkish club to become their next boss.

The former midfielder has been a senior manager for just one season, but it was a successful campaign as he led Juve to two trophies and a top-four finish.

Pirlo was fired after that campaign to make room for the return of Max Allegri, and he has been unattached since that time.

But that could all change soon as transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà claims the midfielder is in talks with Fatih Karagumruk to become their next manager.

He claims several other sides have approached Pirlo to manage their team, but the Turkish club is persistent, and they are favourites for his signature as things stand.

Juve FC Says

Pirlo did well in his first season as a rookie manager and he was only fired by Juve because the standard at the club is very high.

Some fans will call for his return after the dismal campaign under Allegri, which didn’t even deliver beautiful football.

However, the Bianconeri will probably keep faith with their current boss, and Pirlo’s best bet remains to find another club instead of waiting for Juve to call on him again.