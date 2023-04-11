Report: Angel Di Maria gives his approval for Juventus stay

Although his maiden campaign in Turin had its highs and lows, Angel Di Maria has cemented himself as the main talisman at Juventus since the turn of the new year.

The veteran star struggled with injuries during the first part of the campaign, but he’s been making more consistent appearances following his triumphant return from the 2022 World Cup.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Di Maria has given his initial consent for another season at Juventus.

Last summer, the 35-year-old insisted on signing a one-year contract, but he now seems open to an additional year in Turin since he doesn’t plan on making an immediate return to his home country.

This season, the former Real Madrid star has contributed with eight goals and seven assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Juve FC say

While the parties still have to find an agreement, this is surely a significant move and a positive development for the club.

Aside from Di Maria’s importance on the pitch, putting his signature on a new contract would allow the management to benefit from the Growth Decree that allows Italian clubs to save 50% on salary wages when signing talent from abroad.

One of the condition to earn the discount is maintaining the player’s services for more than a year.