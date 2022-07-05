Report: Another European giant enters the fray for De Ligt

Since the start of the summer transfer session, Matthijs de Ligt’s future has been the object of great speculations.

The Dutchman has a contract with Juventus until 2024. But since the parties struggled to reach an agreement over a renewal, the hypothesis of an early breakup is gaining steam.

While Chelsea are supposedly the frontrunners in the race to sign the defender, the Blues are yet to meet the Bianconeri’s asking price, opening the door for other suitors to lunge straight into the race.

According to Calciomercato, Bayern Munich are ready to enter the fray for de Ligt with an offer worth 90 million euros. The source believes that the Bavarians’ bid is equal to Chelsea’s.

It’s worth mentioning that the the sporting director of the Bundesliga champions is none other than Hasan Salihamidzic, who also represented Juventus during his playing days.

Although it’s an entirely different management nowadays, Salihamidzic probably still have some connections in Turin, and he might try to revive them in order to get an edge over Chelsea and the other suitors.

But as Maurizio Arrivabene said recently, Juventus would only sell de Ligt (and any other player for that matter) for the right price.

So while Bayern’s reported interest would spark a bidding war, it remains to be seen if one of the suitors would come forward with a satisfying proposal.