Daniele Rugani is likely in the last few days of his Juventus career as several clubs come forward to add him to their squad.

The defender has fallen further down the pecking order at Juventus after the arrival of Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer.

However, he remains one man that Max Allegri likes, and the Bianconeri gaffer gives him chances in some games.

But Rugani will want to play more, and he certainly cannot achieve that in the current Juve team.

Clubs around the top flight want to take advantage of that to add him to their squad.

Reports have linked the likes of Empoli and Sampdoria with a move for him before now, but Calciomercato has added Verona to his list of suitors.

They believe the defender will help their season and are preparing an offer to deliver to Juve.

Juve FC Says

Rugani must leave if he wants to play regularly, and Verona is one of the clubs he will enjoy his football and develop further.

However, the decision on his best suitor will be made by him, and the defender still has the time to pick the right club.

If he leaves, it might force Juve to bring in another player in that position.