Report: Another top EPL club enters the fray for De Ligt

Once Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci call time on their incredible playing careers, Juventus will be hoping that Matthijs de Ligt proudly takes the torch.

However, maintaining the services of one of the best rising young defenders in the world can be a challenging task – especially when his agent is called Mino Raiola.

Several top European clubs have been linked with potential moves for the Dutchman, with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea being chief amongst them.

Nevertheless, yet another top Premier League club has reportedly joined the queue.

According to Calciomercato, English champions Manchester City are also interested in signing the former Ajax captain.

De Ligt has impressed in his recent outing against Fiorentina, where he managed to nullify the threat of Dusan Vlahovic.

However, the young center back sometime gets overlooked by Max Allegri in favor of the old and trusted partnership of Bonucci and Chiellini – especially for some of the big clashes.

We all know that Juventus lack the cash and would be handsomely rewarded for selling one of their main jewels. Nevertheless, this is a temptation that the management must resist at all costs.

Last year, Cristian Romero was allowed to slip towards Atalanta and then Tottenham Hotspur, and Merih Demiral followed suit in the summer.

However, de Ligt should be the red light that the hierarchy must not cross, as selling their last young defensive star could be damaging on all levels.