In the last few years, news reports have been constantly linking Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a switch to Juventus. While a transfer never materialized in the past, his delicate contractual situation could finally spark an exit from Lazio.

The 28-year-old has been plying his trade in the Italian capital since 2015, establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A. However, his current contract will expire in 2024, which could force Lazio president Claudio Lotito to accept a reasonable bid.

Nonetheless, an emerging report claims that the Bianconeri won’t be alone in the race for the Serbian’s coveted services.

According to Il Messaggero via JuventusNews24, Milan are ready to compete with Juventus for the signature of Milinkovic-Savic.

The source expects Sergej to leave Lazio at the end of the season, but believes that his future could lie in Italian football.

This season, “The Sergeant” has scored eight goals and provided as many assists in all competitions.

With the battle for the three remaining Champions League spots still wide open, it remains too early to predict the midfielder’s future. His current club Lazio and his two reported suitors Juventus and Milan are all a part of the race.

So it’s safe to say that reaching Europe’s elite club competition could make a major difference in this race, and it remains to be seen which clubs will join newly-crowned champions Napoli in the Top Four.