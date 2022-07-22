Aaron Ramsey is closer than ever to leaving Juventus after the club opened talks with him over terminating his contract.

The midfielder has been plagued by different injuries since he moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in 2019.

Juve sent him out on loan to Rangers in the second half of last season, and they had been hopeful he will do well and earn a permanent transfer to the Scottish club.

However, his persistent injuries limited his playing chances there, and he has returned to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri didn’t take him with them for their tour of the USA because they want him to find a new home.

He has now been linked with a new Turkish club. He rejected a move to Andrea Pirlo’s Fatih Karagumruk earlier in the summer.

Calciomercatoweb claims he is now wanted by Adana Demirspor. The Super Lig club is managed by Vincenzo Montella.

The former Milan boss wants him in his squad, and they hope he would find playing for them attractive.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey’s future needs to be sorted out urgently, and this link is a good one.

However, it seems he doesn’t like playing in Turkiye, and that could also scupper it.

If we can reach an agreement and pay him off, it will also be good business.