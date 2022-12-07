Last week, a major storm hit Juventus when it was announced that longtime president Andrea Agnelli has resigned from his post alongside the rest of the board.

Majority owner John Elkann was quick to appoint Gianluca Ferrero as a replacement for his departing cousin, while Maurizio Scanavino will act as a general director.

By January, the Bianconeri should have a new board of directors in place, yet, this might not spell the end of the turmoil, with more changes expected on the horizon.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, sporting director Federico Cherubini could walk away from the club by the end of the season.

The 51-year-old has been serving the club for several years, gradually rising through the ranks. He acted as Fabio Paratici’s right-hand man before succeeding him in 2021.

The other director who’s tipped to leave alongside Cherubini is Marco Storari. The former Juventus goalkeeper has been working in managerial roles over the last two years or so.

This would spell the end of Andrea Agnelli’s era at the club with the departure of all of those who collaborated with him in top managerial positions.

As for Max Allegri, his future might depend on the results on the pitch as well as the project of the new persons in charge.