Report – Antonio Conte is interested in a return to Juventus

September 22, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Reports have linked Antonio Conte with a return to Juventus in recent weeks, and it seems the Tottenham boss also fancies making the move.

Conte spent three seasons as the Bianconeri manager before moving on to manage the Italian national team.

He started the Bianconeri dominance of the Italian league, which was continued by Max Allegri.

The manager has gone on to win league titles at Chelsea and Inter Milan, which makes him one of the most successful Italian bosses.

He is currently leading Tottenham, and his deal with the London club expires next year.

Allegri is under pressure, and Juve could sack him. Conte is one of the favourites for the job, and the Italian journalist, Fabiana Della Valle, tells Tuttojuve he is also interested in a return to Turin.

She said:

 “The Directors meeting is not linked to the coach, I do not expect anything about this aspect, however, Conte wants to return to Juventus. The relationship with Agnelli has improved, but I don’t know at what point (John) Elkann wants his return.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the finest managers around, and he can almost guarantee to make this team better if he joins it.

However, Tottenham is enjoying his time as their manager, and they would do all it takes to ensure he stays and signs a contract extension at the club.

    Spurs4life September 22, 2022 at 3:49 pm

    BS

