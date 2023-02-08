Report – Argentinian club is targeting Juventus loanee

Leandro Paredes joined Juventus on loan with a buy-option clause in the summer and the Argentinian has been underwhelming for us so far.

The move was expected to make us forget about the injured Paul Pogba, but he has been so poor that Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli have benched him in this campaign.

Paredes is now expected to return to PSG at the end of this season and the midfielder will also struggle to stay at the French club.

This has seen some clubs show an interest in his signature and one of them is Boca Juniors, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims the Argentinian side has launched a charm offensive on the midfielder, hopeful that he will consider a stint back home.

However, Paredes is expected to reject their approach in favour of spending more seasons in European football before returning to South America.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been underwhelming for us since he moved to the club and he is very likely to leave us at the end of this season.

However, the most important thing at the moment is that we will get the best from him for the remaining months of the campaign before he finally leaves Turin.