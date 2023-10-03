Since his return to the club in 2021, Max Allegri hasn’t been able to recapture the magic of his vastly successful first stint in Turin.

The Bianconeri are yet to lift a trophy since the 56-year-old’s return to Continassa. Moreover, the club’s displays have been far from inspiring, to say the least.

Nevertheless, the Livorno native has always been armored by a lucrative four-year contract that includes hefty wages.

But although his deal runs until the summer of 2025, ilBianconero tips Allegri to cut his time short and leave Juventus at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report backs its claim by citing three clues.

First, the source argues that the manager is unlikely to enter into his final contractual year without at least having a verbal promise of a renewal.

Until now, the management is yet to offer any guarantees on this regard, leaving the coach’s long-term future up in the air.

The second clue, as the source explains, comes from Allegri’s statements, currently referring to Juventus in third person rather than the term “we”. This detail might suggest that the coach is distancing himself from the club and its hierarchy.

Finally, several persons close to Allegri have been talking about a “decisive season” for the coach. This implies that those around him know that this could well be his final year at the helm.