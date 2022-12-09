Report: Arsenal and Chelsea to launch onslaught on Vlahovic

Despite his current physical struggles, Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the most coveted young strikers in European football.

The Serbian joined Juventus in a groundbreaking transfer from Fiorentina last January, but a couple of Premier League giants are reportedly trying to lure him away from Turin.

According to the Sun via TuttoJuve, Arsenal and Chelsea will test Juve’s resilience by offering tempting figures for the services of Vlahovic. The source even suggests that the auction could begin as early as January.

This season, the 22-year-old has thus far contributed with six goals and an assist in 10 Serie A outings. He also has a goal to his name in the catastrophic Champions League campaign.

His recent physical problems forced him out of the Old Lady’s final contests in 2022, but he was hellbent on taking part in Serbia’s World Cup campaign. He ended up scoring a single goal in his two appearances in Qatar 2022 before his side’s elimination from the group stage.

Juve FC say

As we all remember, Arsenal were the Bianconeri’s main competitors in the race for Vlahovic, and had reportedly offered higher figures, but the player’s desire to join Juventus tipped the scale in our favor.

As for Chelsea, the club still lacks a genuine centre forward, which explains the reason behind their reported pursuit of the Serbian.

Nonetheless, Vlahovic is a cornerstone in the Old Lady’s project, and a January departure is an extremely unlikely prospect.

Let’s see what the rest of the campaign has in the store for the bomber.